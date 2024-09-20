School 'immensely proud' following latest Ofsted inspection
Pupils and staff at a Peterborough primary and nursery school are celebrating their latest ‘good’ rating by Ofsted.
Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, in Whittlesey, was inspected by the education watchdog in July – which praised its curriculum and reported that “pupils achieve well”.
The school converted to an academy in 2014 and is a member of the Aspire Learning Trust.
The report recognised that the school “is an exciting place to be” and that the children “enjoy the fun and interesting activities that staff plan for them”.
The inspector also noted that pupils “know there is an unspoken rule of kindness and treating others with care and respect, which they follow”.
Praising the curriculum, the inspector remarked how it “enables pupils to build knowledge over time” adding “The early years curriculum is well-organised”.
Positive relationships between staff and pupils was also noted. An excerpt from the report reads: “Staff have warm relationships with pupils. They are caring and patient and pupils know that there is always someone to listen to them. The strong relationships between staff and pupils mean that pupils feel confident to share their worries and concerns. This helps pupils to feel safe in school.”
Duncan Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Learning Trust, said: “We are immensely proud of this wonderful report which highlights a number of achievements at Park Lane School. I am particularly pleased that the report stated that pupils behave in a calm and purposeful way and that staff are caring and patient.”
The school’s Executive Headteacher Rob Litten added: “I am delighted. We want nothing more than to do our very best for the children and their families. The Ofsted report recognises what a special place the school is. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, children, and their families for making this possible.’’
To improve, inspectors said that in some subjects the school needs to set out precisely the key knowledge pupils will need so that they make strong progress across the full range of subjects.
