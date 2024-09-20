Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The school was praised for offering ‘an exciting place’ for pupils to be

Pupils and staff at a Peterborough primary and nursery school are celebrating their latest ‘good’ rating by Ofsted.

Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, in Whittlesey, was inspected by the education watchdog in July – which praised its curriculum and reported that “pupils achieve well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school converted to an academy in 2014 and is a member of the Aspire Learning Trust.

Pupils and staff at Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, in Whittlesey, are celebrating their 'Good' Ofsted result.

The report recognised that the school “is an exciting place to be” and that the children “enjoy the fun and interesting activities that staff plan for them”.

The inspector also noted that pupils “know there is an unspoken rule of kindness and treating others with care and respect, which they follow”.

Praising the curriculum, the inspector remarked how it “enables pupils to build knowledge over time” adding “The early years curriculum is well-organised”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positive relationships between staff and pupils was also noted. An excerpt from the report reads: “Staff have warm relationships with pupils. They are caring and patient and pupils know that there is always someone to listen to them. The strong relationships between staff and pupils mean that pupils feel confident to share their worries and concerns. This helps pupils to feel safe in school.”

Duncan Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Learning Trust, said: “We are immensely proud of this wonderful report which highlights a number of achievements at Park Lane School. I am particularly pleased that the report stated that pupils behave in a calm and purposeful way and that staff are caring and patient.”

The school’s Executive Headteacher Rob Litten added: “I am delighted. We want nothing more than to do our very best for the children and their families. The Ofsted report recognises what a special place the school is. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, children, and their families for making this possible.’’

To improve, inspectors said that in some subjects the school needs to set out precisely the key knowledge pupils will need so that they make strong progress across the full range of subjects.