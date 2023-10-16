Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students and staff at Sawtry Village Academy, part of Meridian Trust have been celebrating a recent Ofsted inspection, where the school retained its ‘Good’ rating and was described as a ‘happy place.’

During the inspection, which took place in September, the academy was praised in a number of areas including pupil outcomes, engagement and quality of Post 16 provision. The report highlighted how pupils spoke positively of the school and were proud of its “inclusive culture.”

Other points highlighted in the report included that:

Staff and students at Sawtry Village Academy.

Examination results for the school are well above the national average. Strong outcomes mean that many pupils benefit by having a wide range of options in the next stage of their education or training.

There are high expectations of pupils. Typically, pupils meet these expectations. Most pupils behave well and work hard in lessons. At social times, pupils are sensible and polite. As a result, the school is calm and purposeful.

There are a range of opportunities for pupils to participate in extra-curricular activities, such as sport and drama.

Provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is effective. The needs of pupils are assessed carefully and communicated effectively to staff.

The school wants pupils to feel confident as readers and for them to develop a love of reading. Large numbers of pupils undertook a summer holiday reading challenge. As a result, pupils engage well with reading.

Sixth form students demonstrate confidence, good manners and maturity. They are excellent role models.

The school provides pupils with the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of school trips. The ‘trips roadmap’ shared with pupils enables them to know what opportunities they will have as they move through the school.

Pupils speak positively of Sawtry and are proud of its inclusive culture. One pupil commented that ‘as a person of colour, my experience has been brilliant.’ This view is also reflected in comments from other pupils. Difference and diversity is accepted and celebrated. It is described as a happy place where pupils feel safe and can talk to an adult if they are worried.

The school is well led and managed. School staff are proud to work at Sawtry. They feel valued and motivated. The trust has a forensic understanding of the school. It has clear systems in place for supporting and challenging school leaders to ensure high standards for all pupils.

One parent commented ‘My child is thriving at Sawtry Village Academy and they are enjoying their time there.

Simon Parsons, Principal of Sawtry Village Academy, said: “We are over the moon with the findings of this glowing report, which highlight what a close-knit and supportive community we have here at Sawtry Village Academy.

"It’s certainly a great way to start the new academic year and I couldn’t be prouder of our amazing staff and pupils.