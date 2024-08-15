Sawtry Village Academy incredibly proud of all Sixth Form students
Simon Parsons, Principal, said “We could not be prouder of all our students who have worked so hard throughout their studies alongside the staff who have supported them. Many subjects have attained exceptional results this year”.
Tom Hill, Head of Sixth Form at Sawtry Village Academy, part of Meridian Trust, said “we work very closely with Year 13 on their subjects and post-18 options, so it is very rewarding to see our students' hard work and dedication pay off.
“These young adults now prepare to go on to university, apprenticeships or their chosen career paths. We will continue to provide ongoing support to students in the coming days.”
Notable individual student results from:
· Ava Coates who attained A* in history, A in biology, A* in English literature, A in core mathematics, and B in extended project qualification.
· Ethan Batty who attained A* in English literature, A in history, and A in mathematics.
· Danielle John who attained A in psychology, A in chemistry, A in mathematics, and A in extended project qualification.
· Emily Prosser who attained A in chemistry, A in mathematics, and A in 3D design.
· Cara Beard who attained Distinction* in health and social care, A in psychology, B in English literature, and C in extended project qualification.
· Emily Jackson who attained Distinction*, Distinction in health and social care, and Merit in applied science. Throughout her studies Emily showed immense resilience and we are particularly proud of her achievements.
These results follow an exciting year for Sawtry Village Academy, which celebrated a successful 2023 Ofsted inspection, retaining its 'Good' rating and being recognised as a 'happy place.'
The academy’s Sixth Form provision remains 'Outstanding,' with the latest report commending post-16 students for their "confidence, good manners, and maturity."
