The head teacher of a Peterborough school has said everyone is striving to improve after their latest Ofsted report was published.

Inspectors said St Michael C of E Primary School, in Constantine Drive, Cardea, Peterborough, required improvement following their visit in September. Their report was published this week.

Inspectors said behaviour and attitudes at the school were good – but the quality of education needed to get better.

St Michael's Church School, Cardea

The report highlighted issues with reading, with inspectors saying: “The reading curriculum in its current form is not working as well as it could. Some staff leading lessons and providing additional support do not use assessment well to target weaker readers. These pupils then receive books they cannot read.”

The inspectors added they were impressed by the youngsters at the school, saying: “Pupils are charming. They strive to achieve the ‘lead learner’ or ‘super citizen’ awards. Pupils like the way that collecting ‘smilies’, ‘stars’ or ‘merits’ for achievement, effort and behaviour leads to rewards.”

The report said communication with school leaders and governors could be better, saying: “School leaders do not share all information clearly with governors. Equally, governors do not request all the information they need. As a result, governors lack the knowledge to check and challenge carefully. This means issues are not identified and resolved efficiently."

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, head teacher Rebecca Smith said: “We are extremely pleased that much of the good work that has been carried out at the school since the last inspection has been recognized and that the children were noted as “charming, keen to learn, feel safe” and that “school is a happy place.

“Thank you to all the parents who contributed to the very positive feedback communicated through the Ofsted questionnaire.

“As a school, and with the support of the Local Authority and the Diocese, we will continue to strive to improve in those areas identified. It is our challenge to see that every element of our work reaches the highest possible levels.”

The school had been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in their last inspection in 2018.