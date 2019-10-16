Rise in funding for Peterborough schools ‘less than hoped for’

A rise in funding for schools in Peterborough is ‘less than what was hoped for’, according to the city’s education chief.

Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Peterborough City Council, was responding to an announcement from the Government that education funding could rise by approximately £10.5 million a year.

Mr Lewis and council cabinet member for education Cllr Lynne Ayres have previously written to the Government to highlight Peterborough’s funding struggles both for mainstream schools and for children with learning disabilities.

Mr Lewis said: “We won’t know the exact financial benefit until we have the October pupil count, which we know is considerably higher than last year.

“However, based on last year’s pupil numbers, our schools budget would rise by £6.8 million - a rise of 4.3 per cent - and we would receive a £3.8 million increase in our high needs block funding, a rise of 9.2 per cent.

“This is less than we were hoping for, however, any funding over and above what we receive at present should be welcomed. Also, until we receive the October pupil count to complete our final calculations, we won’t know this for sure.”

RELATED: Report heavily criticises support for Peterborough youngsters with special education needs

Peterborough schools face ‘unique’ challenges and urgently need more money, Education Secretary told