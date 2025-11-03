Richard Barnes Academy honoured with Parent-Friendly award following years of positive transformation

Vice Principal Sarah Judge with students at Richard Barnes Academy, standing proudly by the Parent-Friendly Schools accreditation sign.

Richard Barnes Academy (RBA), an alternative provision setting in Peterborough, and part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), has been awarded the national Parent-Friendly Schools Standard Award for its commitment to working closely with parents and carers.

The academy supports children and young people aged 5 to 16, who have been permanently excluded or are at risk of exclusion from mainstream education. It provides a personalised, supportive learning environment tailored to the complex needs of its learners, many of whom face behavioural, emotional, or social challenges.

The Parent-Friendly Schools Standard Award recognises schools committed to building strong, positive partnerships with families. The accreditation process involved a thorough review against a national framework of standards, during which the academy demonstrated its commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere, establishing effective two-way communication, supporting parental engagement in learning, and encouraging family involvement in the wider community.

Claire Everton, Principal, said:

Claire Everton at Buckingham Palace in July 2025, invited to afternoon tea in recognition of her outstanding leadership at Richard Barnes Academy.

“We're genuinely proud to have earned the Parent-Friendly Schools Standard Award. It’s a real testament to how much we care about building strong and trusting relationships with the families we work alongside every day.

“At our academy, parents and carers aren’t just involved – they are absolutely central to helping our young people face challenges and truly flourish.”

Sarah Judge, Vice Principal, added: “This award is really special to all of us. It celebrates the supportive relationships we build between parents, staff, and pupils. When things work well like this, every young person gets the best chance to succeed, grow, and feel valued.”

Since joining TDET in 2020, the academy has been on a significant journey of improvement. Guided by its core purpose for learners to ‘be the best version of yourself’, and underpinned by its Three Pillars; ‘Ambition’, ‘Character’ and ‘Safe’, RBA has built a solid, consistent culture that supports every learner to thrive.

In October 2024, Ofsted rated the academy ‘Good’ in all areas (quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management), shining a light on the progress made since joining the Trust. Inspectors praised its calm, purposeful atmosphere and focus on continual improvement.

As well as these achievements, the academy has also seen a remarkable transformation in its behaviour culture thanks to its involvement in the Department for Education’s Behaviour Hubs programme, an initiative which has enabled the academy to embed consistent routines and structures that foster a calm, orderly learning environment.

The programme included bespoke support from a lead school, with RBA staff empowered to diagnose challenges, implement sustainable strategies, and promote positive behaviour across the academy. The result has been a significant reduction in disruption, improved pupil engagement, and enhanced staff wellbeing - demonstrating the power of a whole-school approach to behaviour.

Erica Brown, Vice Principal for Safeguarding, Behaviour and Attitudes, said: “The DfE’s Behaviour Hubs programme has had a massive impact, embedding a collaborative ethos and empowering staff and students to work together to write day-to-day routines, which has driven lasting change,”

This momentum has continued into 2025, with a range of strong exam results highlighting students’ hard work and resilience. Many learners achieved Grade 4 or above in key subjects such as maths and English, alongside successes in BTEC and equivalent Level 2 qualifications, reflecting the academy’s tailored approach to supporting diverse learning needs.

The academy’s commitment to excellence was also recognised beyond the classroom in July 2025, when Principal Claire Everton was invited to an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the King and Queen. The invitation honoured her outstanding leadership in shaping RBA’s tailored alternative provision curriculum, which helps the academy’s most vulnerable learners reconnect with education, build confidence, and develop crucial life skills.

The academy’s achievements, as well as its most recent accreditation from Parentkind, is a clear sign of its ongoing commitment to providing inclusive, supportive, and high-quality Alternative Provision education for young people in Peterborough.