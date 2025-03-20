Ravensthorpe Primary School celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with shamrocks and smiles
The school’s dedicated kitchen team went all out, adorning the hall with shamrocks and donning festive attire to spread the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.
They prepared a special menu designed to encourage more students to enjoy a hot meal ensuring everyone stayed energised and ready to learn.
Mrs Emma Ward, Head Teacher of Ravensthorpe Primary School in Brigstock Court said: “By blending cultural traditions with healthy, nourishing meals, the school continues to foster a sense of community and belonging among its pupils. A hot meal is especially important for our students, particularly on these chilly spring days. These events not only make school life more enjoyable but also ensure children get the nutrition they need.”
The celebration reflects Ravensthorpe Primary’s ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment where students can learn, grow, and enjoy themselves.
Ravensthorpe Primary has 333 pupils from four to 11 years old.