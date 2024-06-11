'Rapidly growing' new Peterborough school receives its first Ofsted rating

Hampton Lakes Primary staff and pupils celebrate their Ofsted result.

The pupils were praised for being ‘kind and respectful’ and ‘behaving well’

A primary school in Peterborough which opened four years ago has received its first Ofsted rating.

The education watchdog has rated Hampton Lakes Primary School as ‘Good’ in all areas.

In the report, the Ofsted inspector praised the school, situated in Waterhouse Way, Hampton Gardens, for offering a “broad and engaging curriculum”.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are all supported by staff who want them to do well. Pupils access a broad and engaging curriculum. Some subjects are taught by specialist teachers, such as art and modern foreign languages, which deepens pupils’ knowledge.

"Even though the school has grown rapidly in terms of pupil and staff numbers, it has managed quickly and effectively to establish clear learning routines and expectations. Pupils follow these well from the outset.”

Staff are also praised for their understanding of the curriculum and their ability to deliver it effectively in order for pupils to learn and remember it.

The school also performed well in its personal development curriculum. "Pupils are taught how to stay safe online and around water in the locality,” the inspector writes. “They know about the risks of drugs and unhealthy eating. They are provided with moral guidance through assembly topics on respect, empathy and telling the truth. Older pupils are prepared for adolescence through relationships education. Strong links with the feeder secondary school also prepare them well for their next steps in education.”

Head of school, Zoe Trigg, said: “It has been an incredible journey to be the Head of School responsible for growing and developing a school from the ground up, and I am delighted with the outcome of our very first Ofsted Inspection. I believe the report is a fair and accurate reflection of the school we have created to serve the growing community of Hampton.