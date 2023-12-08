Ramsey teacher banned from classroom after sending sexual messages to pupil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teacher from a school near Peterborough has been banned from the classroom after he admitted sending sex messages to a pupil.

Callum Hatch, who taught at Abbey College in Ramsey, has been banned from the profession by a teacher misconduct panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panel heard that Mr Hatch exchanged messages with the pupil on Instagram. A total of six messages were included in the misconduct hearing, including: “Sex is hyped up a lot especially when you are young so it is good if you can finally do it” and “You’d look great in anything, you are a beautiful girl.”

Abbey College

The panel was also told he followed another pupil on Instagram, liking her posts.

Mr Hatch, who had taught at the school since 2020 admitted sending the messages and liking the posts – but did not admit that the conduct was sexually motivated.

However, the panel found that the conduct was sexually motivated.

He was suspended with immediate effect on 24 June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the hearing, Mr Hatch accepted that the messages were inappropriate, particularly given his position as a teacher.

Mr Hatch explained that he followed the second pupil as her account had appeared as a recommended account because he had previously followed the pupil who he had sent the messages to. Mr Hatch stated that he “had no idea” that the pupil a student as the account name used was not her real name and her pictures were “heavily edited”, which is why he accepted her follow request.

Mr Hatch also stated that after following the girl on Instagram, he had looked through her profile and had realised that she was a student as there was a photo of her in her school uniform. Mr Hatch stated that after seeing these photos, he “unliked” the photos, unfollowed her, and removed her from following him.

The panel found that Mr Hatch’s actions bought the profession into disrepute, saying: “Whilst it was noted that the misconduct took place outside of the school environment, the panel considered that the findings of misconduct are serious, and the conduct displayed would be likely to have a negative impact on the individual’s status as a teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The panel also considered that Mr Hatch’s conduct could potentially damage the public’s perception of a teacher.

“The panel therefore found that Mr Hatch’s actions constituted conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.”

The panel imposed a prohibition order on Mr Hatch. Sarah Buxcey, from The Teacher Regulation Agency, said: “I consider therefore that allowing for no review period is necessary to maintain public confidence and is proportionate and in the public interest.

"This means that Mr Callum Hatch is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

children’s home in England. Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Hatch shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

A spokesperson for Abbey College, said: “We are appalled and disappointed by Mr Hatch’s unacceptable behaviour that fell well short of those expected of a teacher and the high standards we expect at the college.