Now in its fourth year, the Young Artists’ Summer Show is a free, open submission exhibition for students aged 4 – 19 studying in the UK.
To have his artwork displayed, Sam’s painting prevailed over more than 21,000 submissions. Sam Brown said: “I painted this piece as a response to the elitism present in art, art in its purest form is just being creative, tapping into your emotions and communicating them in a visual way.
“Not everyone has access to the wealth that makes a lot of artists successful, but everyone has an imagination; and no one has a richer imagination than children. I felt as if I wanted to take my artwork back to that, just pure childlike imagination, drawing whatever I felt would put a smile on people’s faces.”
Artworks entered into the Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Show are judged by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals, with selected artworks displayed online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.
Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “Each and every one of us at Abbey College are thrilled for Sam and are so proud of his artistic accomplishments.
“To have been chosen from a collection of more than 21,000 submissions speaks volumes, especially with the calibre of the other competition. I have no doubt that the recognition from the Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Show will inspire Sam in his future – and give him the best possible platform to be successful.”