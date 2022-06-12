Sam Brown with his artwork.

Now in its fourth year, the Young Artists’ Summer Show is a free, open submission exhibition for students aged 4 – 19 studying in the UK.

To have his artwork displayed, Sam’s painting prevailed over more than 21,000 submissions. Sam Brown said: “I painted this piece as a response to the elitism present in art, art in its purest form is just being creative, tapping into your emotions and communicating them in a visual way.

“Not everyone has access to the wealth that makes a lot of artists successful, but everyone has an imagination; and no one has a richer imagination than children. I felt as if I wanted to take my artwork back to that, just pure childlike imagination, drawing whatever I felt would put a smile on people’s faces.”

Artworks entered into the Royal Academy Young Artists Summer Show are judged by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals, with selected artworks displayed online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “Each and every one of us at Abbey College are thrilled for Sam and are so proud of his artistic accomplishments.