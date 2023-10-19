News you can trust since 1948
RAAC found in Peterborough College building

College included in updated list of schools and colleges with RAAC
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
RAAC has been found in a Peterborough College building, it has been revealed.

The Department for Education has today released a new list of schools and colleges where Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has been found, with 40 new buildings impacted across the country.

Peterborough College has been included on the new list – although it has not been revealed which building is impacted by the discovery.

It has not been confirmed which building at Peterborough College has RAACIt has not been confirmed which building at Peterborough College has RAAC
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted The Inspire Education Group, who run the college, for more information about what the discovery means for students.

Across the country, a total of 214 schools and colleges have been found with RAAC – but Peterborough College is the only educational building in the city where the concrete has been found.The future of the Regional Pool is currently being questioned after RAAC was found in the building. A survey looking at the extent of the problem started today (October 19) and is expected to last four weeks.

RAAC was also found at the Key Theatre – but work has been ongoing to make the building safe, and it is expected to re-open in time for the Christmas Panto.

RAAC was also found in another council building – although Unit 7, located in Lincoln Road, has been vacant for 10 years.

RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete which was used in building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s. However, it has been deemed dangerous, because of concerns over its strength.

