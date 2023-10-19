Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RAAC has been found in a Peterborough College building, it has been revealed.

The Department for Education has today released a new list of schools and colleges where Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has been found, with 40 new buildings impacted across the country.

Peterborough College has been included on the new list – although it has not been revealed which building is impacted by the discovery.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted The Inspire Education Group, who run the college, for more information about what the discovery means for students.

Across the country, a total of 214 schools and colleges have been found with RAAC – but Peterborough College is the only educational building in the city where the concrete has been found.The future of the Regional Pool is currently being questioned after RAAC was found in the building. A survey looking at the extent of the problem started today (October 19) and is expected to last four weeks.

