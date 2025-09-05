Queen Katharine Academy continues transformation journey under new Principal Mark Taylor

Queen Katharine Academy (QKA) is building on recent leadership progress with Principal Mark Taylor at the helm, driving forward the academy’s ongoing transformation journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Taylor became Principal on 30th June 2025, having worked closely with staff and students beforehand to support a smooth transition. As the new academic year unfolds, QKA is entering an exciting new chapter for both its students and the wider community.

The new principal is passionate about improving the future of QKA, with main priorities of improving both the outcomes and personal development of all students, establishing QKA as an institution of excellence that remains a central and valued pillar of the local community. He describes the academy’s character as, “welcoming, proud, and full of potential to achieve great things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a broad background including work in IT recruitment, Major League Soccer in the United States, and youth support at The Prince’s Trust, Mark brings a wealth of experience to the role and a strong understanding of how to support young people to reach their full potential.

Mark Taylor, Principal of Queen Katharine Academy

Mark continued: “The diversity and real potential at Queen Katharine Academy made me want to join. QKA stands out because it cares about its whole community, and I am proud to help our academy go from strength to strength.”

Since taking up the role, Mark has spent time talking with students, staff, and families. He believes education should help young people develop strong character alongside good academic results and that skills for life are just as important.

Looking ahead, his focus is clear: “My aim is to ensure every student improves, not just in lessons and exams, but also in confidence and character. I want QKA to be a school that others look up to and a pillar of support for our local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor recognises the strength of the leadership team at QKA and credits their range of skills for helping drive progress. He also values the continued guidance and support from Rick Carroll and Thomas Deacon Education Trust.

The academy’s values; ‘Ambition, Responsibility, and Respect’, were chosen by staff and students as part of, ‘The QKA Way’. This approach promotes a supportive environment where everyone knows what is expected and students feel proud and included.

Outside school, Taylor enjoys travelling with his family, politics and is passionate about sport. He has played and coached semi-professional football and is Vice Chair of the Rugby West Indian Community Club.

QKA recently celebrated a successful exam season, with strong Post-16 and GCSE results reflecting the commitment of the whole academy community and laying a solid foundation for its continued progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under its new Principal’s leadership, the team at QKA is looking ahead with confidence and excitement, committed to supporting every student to thrive and to making a positive difference in the Peterborough community.

For further information, please contact Queen Katharine Academy at [email protected].