Pupils get to grips with new outdoor play area at Ravensthorpe Primary School after £65,000 investment

Pupils at a Peterborough primary school have been getting to grips with a new outdoor play area after a £65,000 investment.

Ravensthorpe Primary School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, has transformed its Early Years outdoor area so that the Reception children can use it daily, come rain or shine.

Martin Fry, Headteacher of Ravensthorpe Primary Academy said: “Over the summer holidays the outdoor area was creatively refurbished, adding a safe and colourful wet play surface, a large sand play area, a digging and planting area complete with new mud kitchen, a water play zone and a purpose-built decking area which will be used for storytelling and story making. The area is used every day come rain or shine to and is an integral part of the Early Years curriculum framework and provision for each child.”

Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh at the opening of the play area

Dr Ian Young, Chief Executive Office of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “The project is the first of a number of similar schemes for primary schools within Peterborough Keys Academies Trust.

“The Trust has prioritised the development of Early Years provision as a key strategic priority over the next three years and has utilised government capital funding to finance this project at Ravensthorpe. We are delighted with the results of the new outdoor play area and happy it can be used every day in all weathers.”

The Mayor, Councillor Nick Sandford, accompanied by the Mayoress, Bella Saltmarsh officially opened the new early learning facility.

He said: “Early learning in the first stages of a child’s life is crucially important and to begin their learning journey and to have this amazing outdoor space which can be used all year round is wonderful.