Pupils Celebrate Whittlesey In Homebuilder’s Poetry Competition

Peterborough developer Barratt Homes recently tasked a number of school pupils with putting their poetry skills to the test.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT
Pupils from Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, near the homebuilder’s Whittlesey Lakeside development on Eastrea Road, created poems all about what makes their local area special.

After a number of impressive entries, Barratt Homes picked a winner, 10-year-old Oscar, as well as two runners-up, 6-year-old Savannah and 8-year-old Elena.

Oscar received a £30 book voucher, and Savannah and Elena each won a £10 voucher, to encourage them to keep reading and enjoy creating poetry.

B&amp;DWC - SGB-23957 - Oscar, Savannah and Elena with their prizesB&amp;DWC - SGB-23957 - Oscar, Savannah and Elena with their prizes
Alison Prince, Class Teacher at Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, said: “It is lovely to see the children being inspired by the local area to help them create their unique poems.”

The children were allowed to be as creative as they wanted, and Oscar’s winning poem focussed on the beauty of Whittlesey, mentioning the fields and rivers in the area.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the poetry competition and it was a difficult task choosing our winner.

“We hope this project has inspired the imaginations of the children involved and given them a chance to appreciate the area they live in.”

B&amp;DWC - SGB-23946 - Winner, Oscar, with his book voucher and poemB&amp;DWC - SGB-23946 - Winner, Oscar, with his book voucher and poem
Whittlesey Lakeside gives residents the chance to live in a countryside location with the vibrant market town of Whittlesey on the doorstep.

Whittlesey itself offers schooling options for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, post office, butcher’s and a selection of independent shops, pubs and restaurants. An Aldi supermarket is also now open at the development.

To find out more about the development, visit the website at Whittlesey Lakeside.

For more information about any nearby housing developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.

