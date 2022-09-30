Parents have hit out at school uniform policies at a school near Peterborough – after 50 pupils were put in ‘isolation’’

It has been claimed by some families that children at The Deepings School have been taken out of lessons because they were wearing the wrong socks – but the head teacher has said youngsters have only been punished for ‘defiance,’ not wearing incorrect uniform.

Actions taken are ‘unreasonable’

Head teacher Alun Ebenezer has said pupils are being punished for 'defiance'

One dad, who asked not to be named, said: “I was baffled by the decision to exclude my daughter.

“Apparently her plain black ankle socks and long trousers did not conform with the rules.

“The rules apparently state that socks must not be ankle socks and must sit above the ankle.

“The actions taken are completely unreasonable and have served only to disrupt my daughter’s education.

“This is the last thing that is needed at a critical point in her schooling, especially after the disruption of the Covid pandemic.

“I know there has to be standards but the punishment needs to be proportionate.

“Uniform is a minor infringement - they should just have a word with the pupil and then escalate the matter if it continues.”

Dad says decision is ‘crazy’

Another dad said: “My son was hauled out of lessons for having non-regulation socks on.

“It’s crazy. They’re black socks with a very faint line in the design but apparently they weren’t ‘plain enough’ despite being hidden under trousers.

“It’s not just heavy-handed - it’s like some kind of police state.”

The excluded pupils at the school were ordered to spend the day in the “behaviour inclusion centre”.

"I will always hold my nerve on this”

Interim headteacher Alun Ebenezer said: “I believe strongly in strict standards of behaviour, appearance and uniform.

"I believe the little things matter, and that uniform is a big part of that.

"We have children who come from all backgrounds at the school, some well off, some not so well off, and uniform helps both identify the school, and give people pride in the school.

"On September 2 I emailed all parents, telling them we would be tightening up standards on uniforms, and they had until September 13 to sort it out.

"Parents know that if they are struggling, they can come to the school for help.

"I was pleased that 96 per cent of pupils had a full, immaculate uniform this week.

"I know there have been some issues getting some uniform and we are supporting some families with this, and for the vast majority, it has been very good.

"But there is still around one per cent who are saying no, and we have to take a different approach.

"No-one is being put in the behaviour inclusion centre for having the wrong socks – they are being put in there for defiance.

"If they continue to say no, they will be excluded, and invited to come in to school with their parents to talk about it.