Primary school places: 99 per cent of Peterborough children offered place at a top 3 preference school

Emails and letters being sent to parents

Wednesday, 16 April is Primary National Offer Day when families across England and Wales find out which primary school their children have secured a place at.

In Peterborough, 96.16 per cent of children were offered a place at their first preference school.

The proportion offered a place at their first or second preference school was 99.16% with 99.95% offered their first, second or third preference school.

Primary school offers have been sent to parents in Peterborough

The council received 2,491 applications for Reception School places for September 2025.

John Gregg, Peterborough City Council's Director of Children's Services, said: "I am delighted that once again so many young people have been able to receive their preferred choice of school. We are fully committed to ensuring that every child in Peterborough receives the best possible education and this all starts with pupils securing a school place.”

Parents who applied online will also receive an email today with their child's allocated school details. It will explain how they should accept or decline their offer and the appeal process should they wish to appeal for any school that they are placed on a waiting list for.

Alternatively parents can login to view their offer online at https://live.cloud.servelec-synergy.com/Peterborough/Synergy/Parents/default.aspx

Any parent that applied on a paper application form will have their outcome posted to them on16 April.

All school place offers must be accepted by 30 April to ensure their offered school place is secured for September 2025.