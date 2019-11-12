Primary school given ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

A primary school has been given a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Sawtry Junior Academy was found to be ‘Good’ in all areas, according to an inspector.

Sawtry Junior Academy has recieved a Good Ofsted rating

It was previously rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ following an inspection in 2014 when it was known as Sawtry Junior School. Since then it has converted into an academy.

The academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), is one of the first to be inspected under the new Ofsted framework which came into effect in September and now categorises performance in: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The inspection, which took place in October, stated that: “The school now has secure and steady leadership. There are permanent teachers in every class. Staff morale is high and pupils are happy. Leaders and staff want every pupil to do as well as they can.”

The report added: “Since the school became an academy, results of the national assessments have got better. By the time they reach the end of Year 6 pupils are ready for the next step in their educational journey.”

Principal at Sawtry Junior Academy Sarah Flack said: “Since joining CMAT we have all worked extremely hard to turn the school around and we can see that reflected in both this report and our national assessments which have all improved.

“The support we have received from CMAT has helped us to create a better working environment, one that helps prepare and shape these children for an incredibly bright future in the modern world.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the support they have shown Sawtry in helping us achieve this wonderful report.”

Staff at the academy were praised for being devoted to their roles. The report stated: “Leaders and teachers have thought carefully about how best to help pupils learn. Teaching has improved and is now effective throughout the academy. This is particularly true of those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) who now do as well as their classmates.”

Another area which received praise in the report was the academy’s attitude to empathy and impact on the wider world. Inspectors found that students are encouraged to make sandwiches for homeless people and write labels showing what the sandwiches contain and who they are from. Furthermore, pupils also took part in a ‘plastics project’ where they were taught about the impact that plastic has on the environment and what can be done about it.

Mark Woods, chief executive of CMAT, said: “Sarah has done a fantastic job in ensuring that this school is one that puts an emphasis on education both inside and outside the classroom. I would like to congratulate everyone at Sawtry Junior Academy for their hard work and excellent Ofsted report.”

Sawtry Junior Academy teaches over 200 pupils between the ages of seven and 11 years.