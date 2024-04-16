Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 95 per cent of children in Peterborough have been offered a place at their first choice primary school, it has been revealed.

Today (Tuesday 16 April 2024) is Primary National Offer Day when families across England and Wales find out which primary school their children have secured a place at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Peterborough, 94.35 per cent of children were offered a place at their first preference school.

Parents have been told which schools children will be going to in September

The proportion offered a place at their first or second preference school was 97.82% with 98.51% offered their first, second or third preference school.

John Gregg, Peterborough City Council's Director of Children's Services, said: "I am delighted that so many young people have been able to receive their choice of school. Education plays such a critical part in ensuring that children get the best start in life. Being able to read and write well means that children can go on and reach their potential and this starts with a secure attachment to school and a relationship with a brilliant teacher."

Parents will also receive an email today with their offer details. It will explain how they should accept or decline their offer and the appeal process should they wish to appeal for any school that they are placed on a waiting list for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any parent that applied on a paper application form will have their outcome posted to them today,16 April 2024.