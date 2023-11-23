Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teachers and pupils at Marshfields School in Peterborough have been praised by Ofsted inspectors in their latest report.

The report into the school was released earlier this month, with the inspectors rating it as ‘Good.’

It was the first full inspection at the Dogsthorpe school for a decade. It had been rated as ‘Good’ in 2013.

In the report, the inspectors said: “Pupils at Marshfields are happy and thrive. They become confident to take part in

class discussions and to undertake tasks independently. Pupils have positive and supportive relationships with other pupils and staff. They look out for each other and help when someone is finding something tricky.”

“Teachers are well supported to develop the knowledge and skills they need to teach their subject well.”

Teaching staff were also praised by the team, with inspectors saying: “The curriculum at Marshfields is well designed. Content builds in each subject, year

on year towards clear end goals. Each department has adapted the curriculum well to meet the needs of each class and then pupils in turn.”

The report adds: “The pupils in Years 3, 4 and 5 are taught in their own building and garden area. This gives them plenty of opportunities to learn formally and through play. From Year 6 onwards, pupils are taught by specialists, who have excellent understanding of how to teach their subjects to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school has made sure that teachers are well supported to develop the knowledge and skills they need to teach their subject well.”

The leadership team was also given special praise, with inspectors saying: “The leadership team is highly cohesive. It is newly formed, but works effectively to

further the school’s success. Staff feel well supported and are positive about the changes that have been made over the last few years.”

The school was given some areas to work on, with inspectors saying a small number of pupils can exhibit challenging behaviour. The report said: “The school should ensure that actions and strategies continue to improve pupils’ behaviour.”