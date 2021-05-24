Plans for new Peterborough secondary and primary schools revealed

Plans for the new school

The Four Cs Multi Academy Trust plans to welcome Reception children and Year 7 children to the Manor Drive Academies in September 2022.

The Academy will begin with 120 Year 7 students, growing to 900 when at full capacity. Reception pupils will be able to start at the same time in the primary school.

The trust also proposes to open a nursery for 3 and 4 year olds.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Opening a brand new school has given us the opportunity to create an exceptional learning experience. At Manor Drive Primary, children will experience the joy of learning and thrive academically as they progress through our carefully designed curriculum.

“We aim to give children strong reading and numeracy skills and a wealth of knowledge, whilst also encouraging creativity and critical thinking. Our high expectations will ensure that the children try their best every day, with staff ready to offer expert support when children need a little help. It is equally important to us that we help our pupils to develop life-skills. We will show them how to embody our school motto, ‘Work hard. Be kind. Be brave’.”

The spokesman added; “Manor Drive Secondary Academy will create a learning environment that is not only stimulating and celebratory but also, most importantly, one that meets the needs of every young person in our care. There will be the opportunity to pursue a range of extra-curricular activities aimed at encouraging students to develop their interests and explore new ones, and all of this in a brand new, state of the art campus. It will actively seek to involve families and the local community to be part of the Academy’s everyday life.”

As part of the process the trust is now holding a consultation and would like to hear your views.

To take part in the consultation and to find more information about the new schools, please visit: www.four-cs.co.uk. For a printed copy of the consultation questionnaire please call 01733 566990.

There will also be two virtual consultation events for residents to hear more.

Primary Academy Virtual Event 6pm Tuesday 8 June 2021

Secondary Academy Virtual Event 6pm Monday 7 June 2021