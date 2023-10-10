Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Plans have been submitted for the mooring of two boats on the River Nene (Back River) off North Street in Stanground.

The applicants have stated that they will ensure that the mooring is in keeping with the surroundings, well landscaped, clean, tidy, quiet and maintained in an orderly fashion.

They also state that the site has been “well managed” and “vastly improved” since taking ownership in July 2021 and they they have “cleaned up the area of the site and improved the integrity of the river bank.”



The River Nene, just off North Street in Stanground.

Previously, the site strewn with derelict boats, stacks of wood pallets and rubbish piled at the rear of garages.

The narrowboats would be 57 or 58 feet long and located adjacent to the bankside.

Already on site for moorers there is an existing welfare unit with a flushing toiler and shower, a kitchenette and sitting area with a view over to the nature reserve on the opposite side of the river.

The application also states that they will be commercial moorings for renting out with occasional movement onto the canal system during the summer months.