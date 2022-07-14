Year 11 students at Thomas Clarkson Academy, in Wisbech, headed to their school prom to celebrate the end of their exams and say farewell to their school year.

Photographer Ian Burt captured the students exiting their cars on arrival looking like A-listers as they all saw each other for the first time suited and booted.

Friends and family gathered to watch the teenagers arrive ahead of their special night as they watched some very cool – and comedic – entrances.

Later on there was a selfies photo booth, flower wall and a show of old photos from the last five years at the school were played on a big screen for a touch of nostalgia.

“It was a really good night and the dance floor was heaving with staff and students dancing the night away.

"The Year 11s had a challenging last couple of years with the pandemic and it was lovely to see them enjoying themselves before embarking on the next stage of their lives,” said Steven Tarsitrno, director of Science Technology Engineering and Maths at the academy.

1. 22_Prom_Night_TCA-7.jpg It was prom night for Year 11 students at Thomas Clarkson Academy earlier this month. Photo: Ian Burt Photo Sales

2. 22_Prom_Night_TCA-10.jpg It was prom night for Year 11 students at Thomas Clarkson Academy earlier this month Photo: Ian Burt Photo Sales

3. 22_Prom_Night_TCA-9.jpg It was prom night for Year 11 students at Thomas Clarkson Academy earlier this month. Photo: Ian Burt Photo Sales

4. 22_Prom_Night_TCA-12.jpg It was prom night for Year 11 students at Thomas Clarkson Academy earlier this month. Photo: Ian Burt Photo Sales