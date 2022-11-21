Peterborough's UTC principal vows to build on success after 'Good' Ofsted rating

The principal at Peterborough UTC has vowed to continue the strong work at the college after receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Greater Peterborough UTC, which provides STEM-specialist education for students aged from 11 to 19, was rated as ‘Good’ in all areas after inspectors visited last month.

The college had previously been given a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

Greater Peterborough UTC Principal David Bisley with students.

The report highlighted students enjoyed learning, behaved well and were taught by teachers who have “expert knowledge”.

David Bisley, principal at Greater Peterborough UTC, said: “We are a close-knit community at Greater Peterborough UTC and I am very pleased the Ofsted inspectors found that students, staff and the wider school community are dedicated to supporting each other towards success.

“We pride ourselves on the uniqueness of our curriculum – particularly within the local geographical area – and strive to offer students a rich variety of learning experiences in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to set them up for future career paths.

“We at Greater Peterborough UTC look forward to continuing to work alongside our students, parents, staff and Meridian Trust to ensure that we continue to build on this success."

Points highlighted in the report included that students respond well to leaders’ clear expectations of behaviour. As soon as they join the school, pupils feel well supported and build strong relationships with other students.

The report said that: “Leaders are ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Leaders provide opportunities for students, including those in the sixth form, to engage with employers, UTC sponsors and local universities. This gives them a solid foundation upon which to plan their next steps.”

Mark Woods, chief executive officer of Meridian Trust, which looks after the school, said: “With the support of the school community and the local employer and organisation sponsors and partners, Greater Peterborough UTC is going from strength to strength.

“The success is even more impressive because it has been achieved despite all the challenges that the pandemic has created for schools over the last two years.”