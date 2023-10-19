Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough school is to get a half million pound transformation when a major building project starts later this month.

The project at Nova Primary Academy, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, (PKAT), will start during the October half term, and will

seek to enhance the external look of the school by creating a new welcome entrance, including an extension of existing front elevation.

How the school will look when the work is completed

The school’s main reception area and entrance will double in size. The school’s front and side elevations will be overclad in natural timber.

Headteacher, Alma McGonigle said: “We are delighted with our fresh start and our innovative school vision. The new building which includes a modern welcome and administration area is a substantial improvement and is the first significant development of the school site in over 20 years.”

Pupils at the school are being involved in the project, and Mrs McGonigle said: “Our new school ethos of being ‘Ambitious and Proud’ extends to being ambitious for our school community and this project serves to provide our families with a community school they can be proud of. Our staff and pupils have fully embraced all the changes over the past two years and are excited to see the next stage of our plans for Nova. As a STEM inspired school our pupils will get regular updates and take an interest in the engineering, architect plans and the different jobs the construction staff undertake. Our pupils will complete a STEM task on the new building extension and will produce an exciting creative writing task. This will ensure they are fully involved in the work and the School Council at Nova will lead this work, alongside the Senior Leadership Team”.

