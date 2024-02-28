Peterborough's Kip McGrath education centre's new home is given top grade at grand opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A top Peterborough education centre has made a big move to a new home in the city – to help deal with the growing number of families who want their youngsters to have the best education possible.

Kip McGrath Tuition have made the move from their Park Road base to a new home in Fengate.

The new home was opened this week by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

Centre director Gill Terry said the move was made for a number of reasons – from the growing number of students using the centre, to issues with their previous home.

Gill said: “We have two centres, one in Orton and one in the centre.

"Since Covid especially, we have seen more and more people interested in tuition.

"In the evenings, we run sessions for students who are falling behind at school, and for those who are pushing for the top grades.”We have around 100 students a week, and we have all nationalities, and all backgrounds in Peterborough.

"There is a real buzz around Peterborough with parents wanting children to do well – children only get one chance at education.

"We have really seen that number growing over the past few years, which is the main reason why we needed a new centre. The new building has much more space – we absolutely love it here.”

Along with the evening sessions, the centre also works with schools and the council to provide tutoring during the day for pupils who would otherwise be out of school – for example, those at risk of exclusion, children in foster care, and those who are between schools.

The centres are working with around 30 children, aged from 11 to 16 at the moment.

However, there was another reason for the move – with Ms Terry saying crime and anti-social behaviour was causing an issue.

She said: “We have had a number of issues with crime and anti-social behaviour. We have had graffiti, people on our doorstep, and other issues, that made people not feel safe. We have some vulnerable pupils coming to our centre.