Peterborough's Braybrook Primary School says fond farewell to much loved teaching assistant after 35 amazing years

Sharron Beeby helped hundreds of children at the school over more than three decades, working as a teaching assistant, dinner lady and parent helper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough primary school as said a fond farewell to a much loved teaching assistant who has helped scores of children over more than three decades.

Sharron Beeby has taken on a number of roles at Braybrook Primary Academy over the past 35 years – from dinner lady to teaching assistant – but has now retired from the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impact she has made has been seen at Braybrook, with some of the children she has worked going on to be colleagues working at the school.

Braybrook teaching assistant Sharron Beeby retires after 35 years at the school - pictured with some of the pupils she taught.

A special assembly was held at the Orton school to say goodbye to Sharron, with children and staff paying tribute to her work.

Sharron said she had seen a large number of changes at the school since starting out – but was looking forward to spending time with family and friends.

She said: “Throughout my 35 years at Braybrook Primary Academy, I've seen many changes, from chalk on a blackboard to interactive whiteboards (that I still don't know how to use!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've done every job under the sun, from parent helper and dinner lady to preparing resources and in-class support and have seen children I've worked with grow up and now even some of them have joined the school as staff.

"It's been such a privilege to work alongside children and their families over the decades and I will thoroughly miss seeing them all everyday but look forward to spending time with family and friends.”

A spokesperson for the school said paid tribute to the impact Sharron had made at the school. They said: “Sharron has been an invaluable support to so many children and staff over the thirty-five years that she has worked at Braybrook Primary Academy.