Northborough Primary School has announced the appointment of Andrew Pattison as its new headteacher.

Last month, the school received a Good rating from Ofsted in its first report since the school became part of the Soke Education Trust in 2019.

The trust has said that Mr Pattison reflects the school’s commitment to providing the best education and opportunities for its pupils.

New Northborough Primary School Headteacher Andrew Pattison with pupils.

Cathy Carlisle, Chief Executive Officer of Soke Education Trust, said: "Mr Pattison is set to

lead the school into an exciting new chapter.

"Mr Pattison brings with him a deep understanding of the educational landscape and a vision for fostering a love of learning within a nurturing environment. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting era for Northborough Primary School.

"Northborough Primary School is eagerly looking forward to the positive impact that Mr Pattison will bring as their new headteacher, the future of the school is bright!”

Mr Pattison said: “I am so excited to be the new headteacher at Northborough.

"Northborough has such a warm and welcoming feel. We have a wonderful outdoor environment, a reputation as a caring, nurturing school and I’m really looking forward to meeting all the children and parents and being an active member of the Northborough community.”

With Mr Pattison’s leadership, Northborough Primary School aims to continue providing excellent education, while also fostering a sense of community and belonging.

The school’s dedicated team of staff is eager to work alongside Mr Pattison, ensuring that every’ child receives a high-quality education.