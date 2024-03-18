Peterborough United, police, beauticians and the army join pupils at Alderman Jacobs School for Careers Day

The Whittlesey Town Mayor , Kay Mayor, also visited school and was interviewed by the School Council about her role in the community and engaged with the pupils as she visited different classrooms.

Careers Day organiser, Hazel Montgomery said: “It was amazing to see the buzz around school today. Many of the volunteers were parents and people from the local community. The children's aspirations were lifted as they learnt about different roles. They talked about what subjects were needed for each career, learnt to weigh and put nappies on a doll, build bridges and learn about and wear equipment that is needed for each career. Our main aim for the day was to lift limitations so children can be empowered to be who they want to be.”