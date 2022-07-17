A Peterborough teacher’s dedication and commitment has been recognised as she was given a life time achievement award after spending more than 30 years at a city school.

Helen Colbran, Deputy Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, is the recipient of this year’s bronze prestigious lifetime achievement award from the Pearson’s National Teaching Awards.

The Pearson Teaching Awards recognise and celebrates excellence from across the education sector. Helen had been nominated for her unwavering dedication to education and teaching throughout her 33 years at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, as well as for establishing programmes that support vulnerable students to thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Colbran (centre) was given the award after 33 years at the school

Having initially joined the academy as a Newly Qualified Teacher, Helen has carried out various roles in a number of different areas of the school.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy has also been awarded the Certificate of Excellence for the Making a Difference Award. The Certificate of Excellence recognises secondary schools which demonstrate their power and effectiveness not only in transforming the life chances of local children but also in enriching the local community.

The academy has been recognised for creating an inclusive, diverse and inspiring environment where students and staff are provided with the skills, knowledge and support to reach their full potential.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “We’re all incredibly proud to have one of our fantastic members of staff recognised in such a prestigious award. Helen’s dedication to building and driving success has shown how every teacher can make a real difference.

“I am also delighted to see the hard work and determination of our whole community in making Ormiston Bushfield Academy a place where young people can flourish, being celebrated too. This massive achievement has been a real team effort.”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “I would like to say a massive congratulations to Helen and to everyone at Ormiston Bushfield Academy on this fantastic achievement; both awards are hugely well-deserved.