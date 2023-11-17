Peterborough student takes a bow as symphony orchestra’s new logo is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CPSO had earlier in the year invited students from the Graphics Department of Peterborough College to submit a range of design proposals for a new logo. The competition was strong with several creative submissions, but final year student Ella’s ideas were chosen thanks to her clever imagery connecting music and the city.

Deirdre Culloty, Chair of CPSO, said: “The orchestra’s committee all agreed that Ella’s striking alignment of the city’s Cathedral with the fluid curves of the cello alongside it was a bold and modern image for our future.”

The new logo will now be launched across the CPSO’s brand for posters, concert brochures and a new set of music stand covers for concert days.

Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and Mayor Cllr Nick Sandford with Ella Barnes and the CPSO

Ella, who plans to go to university in September 2024 to study Game Concept Art, said: “My favourite part of creating the logo was generating different ideas and seeing the logo come to life. It is inspiring to see my work showcased and makes me eager to work harder and learn more.”

The CPSO’s Autumn Concert at the Queen Katharine Academy Hall included rousing pieces from Beethoven and Sibelius and was enjoyed by a packed audience, including the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh.

Cllr Nick Sandford, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “It was a pleasure to attend such an afternoon of creativity and being able to celebrate both the talents of the musicians of our city, but also seeing Ella’s fantastic artwork on display. It was wonderful to see our local orchestra supporting our young people with this excellent opportunity.”