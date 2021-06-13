Peterborough student recognised for acts of kindness in the community

Jasmine Wade, who was presented with the award by Principal, Simon Parsons,

Jasmine, who is in Year 13, was presented with the award by principal, Simon Parsons, for the commitment and resilience she showed in achieving multiple 150 acts of service throughout last year’s lockdown.

Jasmine was inspired by the church youth programme she belongs to called ‘young women for girls aged between 12 – 18’, who were celebrating their 150th anniversary of the empowering group. As part of the church’s anniversary celebrations, they announced they would be completing a 150 acts of service challenge.

Jasmine took this challenge one step further completing multiple 150 acts of service by herself. Just some of the acts of service Jasmine completed were: delivering 150 baked goods to friends and neighbours, uploading over 150 images for the Billion Graves app taken from her local cemetery and making a painting for a friend in hospital who is an art teacher and had previously taught Jasmine how to make pictures out of grids, leading her to create a piece of artwork made from 150 grids as part of the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine Wade, who was presented with the award by Principal, Simon Parsons,

Jasmine’s acts of service didn’t stop there. Alongside her brother, she completed community services such as a mammoth gardening clearing project, making headbands with buttons to hold face masks and delivering them to medical staff at three different hospitals, baking even more goods and raising donations for the local food bank.

Mr Parsons said: “We are incredibly proud to present this award to Jasmine for all of her hard work in supporting the community during last year’s lockdown. The award, which was started in 2015, allows us to recognise and celebrate our students’ successes and activities which go above and beyond to help our local community. Jasmine’s dedication to community involvement and valuing other people is a reflection of our ethos as an academy and we couldn’t be prouder of her achievements.”