Peterborough secondary triumphs as TES School Awards

The Times Education Supplement School Awards, first launched in 2009, are an opportunity for schools across the UK to be recognised for the exceptional commitment and quality of their teachers, staff and teams who are improving the personal and academic experiences of their pupils.

The English team at the secondary school in Mountsteven Avenue were commended for their multi-layered approach in bringing texts to life for pupils, as well as the uniqueness of the curriculum and the ways in which diversity in literature is strongly embedded.

The academy, which is part of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), was also shortlisted in the ‘Creative School of the Year’ category for its work in supporting its English as an additional language students through the creation of a dual-curricular model - Aspire Curriculum and Accelerated Curriculum.

The English department at Queen Katharine Academy

Principal Lynn Mayes said: “I am delighted that Queen Katharine Academy has been recognised for the innovative and imaginative work it does for our young people. We are all extremely proud of this achievement and can’t wait to build on this amazing accolade even further.

“To be shortlisted for two such prestigious national awards is testament to the dedication and professionalism of our staff who constantly thrive to enhance the whole educational experience for our students, but to win one of them really is the icing on the cake.”

TES judge Angela Browne described Queen Katharine Academy’s English offering as “rich and incredibly inspiring”. She said: “It is a team clearly working hard on all fronts to provide an ambitious English curriculum as well as inspiration and the motivation to succeed for all its students.”

Michelle Stratton, subject lead for English at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We have a fantastic team and it is wonderful to receive this recognition for all the hard work we have put in over the last couple of years.