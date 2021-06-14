Peterborough secondary ‘to be closed all week’ due to sprinkler system

Stanground Academy did not open today (Monday) due to the problem, and headteacher Gary Carlile has now emailed parents telling them that pupils are set to be out the classroom all week.

He wrote: “We are still in the process of assessing the condition of the building and safety must always be a priority.

“We do not envisage students being permitted back into the building before the end of the week.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanground Academy

Lessons will instead take place through Microsoft Teams, the email adds.

The academy is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust which said: “On Sunday afternoon the sprinkler system was inadvertently activated, resulting in damage to part of the academy’s facilities. As a result, the academy has closed today and from tomorrow we will be initiating our remote learning plan so that pupils can continue their education with minimal disruption.