Peterborough secondary ‘to be closed all week’ due to sprinkler system
A secondary school in Peterborough is to be “closed all week” due to water damage from the sprinkler system being “inadvertently activated”.
Stanground Academy did not open today (Monday) due to the problem, and headteacher Gary Carlile has now emailed parents telling them that pupils are set to be out the classroom all week.
He wrote: “We are still in the process of assessing the condition of the building and safety must always be a priority.
“We do not envisage students being permitted back into the building before the end of the week.”
Lessons will instead take place through Microsoft Teams, the email adds.
The academy is part of the Greenwood Academies Trust which said: “On Sunday afternoon the sprinkler system was inadvertently activated, resulting in damage to part of the academy’s facilities. As a result, the academy has closed today and from tomorrow we will be initiating our remote learning plan so that pupils can continue their education with minimal disruption.
“The safety of our pupils and staff is of the utmost importance and we are working to repair the damage and conducting regular health and safety assessments so that we can welcome our pupils and staff back as soon as possible.”