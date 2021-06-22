Peterborough secondary shortlisted for TES School Awards

The Times Education Supplement (TES) School Awards, first launched in 2009, are an opportunity for schools across the UK to be recognised for the exceptional commitment and quality of their teachers, staff and teams.

This year, Queen Katharine Academy, which is part of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust, has been shortlisted in two categories: English Teacher or Team of the Year and Creative School of the Year.

The academy was recognised in the latter for its work in supporting its pupils with English as an additional language through the creation of a dual-curricular model - Aspire Curriculum and Accelerated Curriculum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Stratton, subject lead for English at Queen Katharine Academy

The English team were also praised in their category for transforming the department.

Lynn Mayes, principal of Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in two categories in the 2021 TES School Awards.

“At Queen Katharine Academy we strive for high-quality teaching, learning and support so that we can continue to act as an inclusive centre of educational excellence. Thank you to all our staff, students and wider community who have made this nomination possible.”

The awards, which are being held virtually due to Covid-19, will take place on Friday at 8pm.