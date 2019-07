Have your say

Children in Peterborough are approaching the end of the school year, with less than a fortnight to go until the summer holidays begin.

Peterborough City Council will shortly be asking schools to tweet or post on Facebook about final week activities or highlights of the academic year using the hashtag #pboroschools

This will be happening on the week commencing Monday, July 15.

The council said it will be sharing the posts from schools on its social media channels.