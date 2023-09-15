Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough schools trust is celebrating of three schools were given ‘Good’ Ofsted ratings.

Orton Wistow Primary School, Woodston Primary School, and Nene Valley Primary School – all managed by the OWN Trust – were all found to be ‘Good’ by inspectors who visited in July.

The CEO of OWN Trust, Stuart Mansell praised all the schools, and said: ‘Having to face three Ofsted inspections within the space of a little over two weeks led to quite an intense end to the academic year for OWN Trust leaders. Despite the added ’threefold’ pressure at such a busy time, it did allow us to demonstrate how beneficial being part of a multi-academy Trust can be and now we have the fantastic outcomes that we know the schools deserve.”

Colin Marks, head teacher at Orton Wistow primary, Trevor Goakes, executive deputy head, Nick File executive deputy head, Becky Ford, head teacher at Woodston primary, Stuart Mansell, trust CEO and Neil Reilly head teacher at Nene Valley primary, celebrate their success

Woodston Primary

Becky Ford, the new head teacher at Woodston, who took over in September following the retirement of Jacki Mitchell, said: ‘Staff feel incredibly proud of the report which recognises and celebrates the many positive attributes of our school. We remain committed as always to our ongoing development.”

The Woodston Primary School report states that pupils ‘come from diverse backgrounds and faiths but see themselves as one big family’ and ‘develop positive relationships with each other and with staff.’

The inspectors were also impressed by the curriculum, stating that it offers ‘a broad and interesting education’ which ‘provides opportunities for pupils to link what they learn both to their own community and more widely.’

Nene Valley Primary

Inspectors who visited Nene Valley Primary School said ‘Leaders and teachers have worked together to design an ambitious curriculum’ and that ‘Pupils show respect for their teachers and adults who help them which is shown in pupils’ good behaviour in lessons.’

The inspectors were also impressed by the school’s SEND support, stating that ‘Pupils with SEND learn alongside their classmates and access the same curriculum. They learn and achieve well.’

Head teacher Neil Reilly, said: ‘Myself and all of the staff at Nene Valley Primary School are extremely proud of the Ofsted report. It reflects the exceptional education we provide for all of our children. We are delighted that the inspection highlights the ambitious curriculum we have designed, which challenges all learners to exceed their potential. The support of OWN Trust has been integral to our success.”

Orton Wistow Primary

Orton Wistow Primary School head Colin Marks spoke of his pride at the result.

He said: “I feel very proud of our school and this report. The staff continue to give their all at Orton Wistow Primary School and I feel lucky to have such a dedicated team to work alongside.

“Along with the continued support from our families, Local Governance Committee, and the OWN Trust, we ensure our pupils enjoy their time here and leave to go on to secondary school as well-rounded and confident individuals.”

The Orton Wistow Primary School report states that ‘Leaders have developed ambitious curriculum plans’ and that ‘Pupils respond well to the teachers’ high expectations’ and ‘achieve well.’