Peterborough schools to compete for LEGO title

Team Elton Spike from last year's event

This is Whirlpool Corporation’s third year funding the event in Peterborough, including the sponsorship of 15 local primary school teams to take part, as well as the provision of a LEGO SPIKE Prime robot.

A fun-filled and full-on global STEM competition, FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge sees more than 679,000 young people from around the world participating each year. Regional events will take place across the UK in December 2021 and January 2022, with victorious teams having the opportunity to progress to the national final, and then the international championships later in the year. The much-anticipated IET FIRST® LEGO® League Whirlpool Peterborough tournament will take place on Saturday, January 15. From October until January teams will be busy designing, building and programming their robots to complete a series of ‘missions’ on a LEGO playing field. At the tournament, teams will put their robots to the test, going head-to-head to score as many points as possible during the 2.5 minute robot games.

This year’s FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge theme is Cargo Connect, which will see teams re-imagine the global transportation system as part of their Innovation Project, another key element of the competition.

Teams will also be judged on their robot design process and their demonstration of the core values, a set of attributes that underpin all areas of the FIRST® LEGO® League: inclusion, discovery, teamwork, innovation, fun and impact.

Discussing what the competition means to Whirlpool Corporation and its community, Ian Moverley, public affairs director, Whirlpool Corporation, said: “We are extremely excited to once again be running the FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge for our Peterborough community. It’s become an annual calendar fixture that we all look forward to here at Whirlpool Corporation.

“FIRST® LEGO® League does a brilliant job of engaging and inspiring young people to achieve their potential all over the globe, and we want to make sure that remains ever present in our local area. “This year we are sponsoring 15 local primary schools to take part, including the provision of a LEGO Spike Prime robot for each team. After a tough 18 months for us all, I hope the challenge is going to bring a lot of fun and learning to all involved.”