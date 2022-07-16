There have been celebrations at a Peterborough school after they were given a top award.

St Michael’s Church School in Cardea has been given the Marjorie Boxall Nurture Mark for their work helping youngsters with children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

The school – the the SEMH nurture Hub for Peterborough – set up a special nurture group four years ago to help pupils that found working in a traditional classroom difficult.

St Michael's Church school, Cardea quality mark award for their SEMH Nurture Hub. Staff Stephanie Hibbitt, Jodie Sanders, Andrea Nugent and Head Teacher Becky Nugent.

From this grew the school’s nurture provision and now they have two qualified nurture practitioners and a strong team of staff to support the children.

Currently there are two nurture groups - year one in the mornings and year two in the afternoons.

A spokesperson for the school said: “To support our SEMH nurture HUB we thought it would be beneficial to apply and work towards achieving the ‘Marjorie Boxall Nurture Mark Award’ to reflect and celebrate what we offer to our children and our amazing Nurture provision. “It was a long process to document and evidence all of the information needed to achieve the award but our evidence folder was noted to be thoroughly detailed and reflected the good practice we deliver.

"We had an inspection from Nurture UK and as part of this, the assessor spoke to several parents, staff and observed the nurture practice.