Peterborough schools awarded thousands of pounds to become carbon neutral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough schools trust has been given tens of thousands of pounds to help their buildings become carbon neutral.

Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) has been awarded nearly £35K from the Government’s Department for Energy Security & Net Zero to help its five schools within its Trust to become carbon zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust runs Jack Hunt, Longthorpe Primary, Nova Primary, Ravensthorpe Primary and Thorpe Primary schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hunt is one of the schools run by the trust

Over £2m worth of grants have been awarded to fifteen recipients of the Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund in in the East of England.

Director of Programmes at Salix Finance Ian Rodger said: “The Low Carbon Skills Fund enables public sector organisations to develop a heat decarbonisation plan and conduct feasibility studies and design works for future decarbonisation projects. Most of the buildings in the public sector still rely on fossil fuel-based heating and expert skills are required to identify and plan how these heating systems can be replaced, ideally at the end of their working lives.”