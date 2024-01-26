Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thorpe Primary School has encouraged pupils to wear extra layers amidst heating issues at the school.

The heating system failed on Monday (January 22) but was, however, restored before lunchtime to all but four classrooms.

The school has remained open to pupils throughout and has decided to purchase four electric heaters that are set to arrive on Monday (January 29).

Thorpe Primary School.

Some parents have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say that their children have since had to stay off school due to colds.

Miss Emma Anderson, Headteacher of Thorpe Primary School said: “On Monday 22nd January, the heating across school failed; thankfully, the issue was resolved quickly by lunchtime in all except four of our 21 classrooms.

"We urged parents to make sure children affected wear extra layers of clothing. The weather has been unseasonably mild this week and we found the classrooms haven’t been as cold as expected.