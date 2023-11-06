Peterborough school to reopen after internet issues force closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Issues with their internet provider had forced Stanground Academy to close on Tuesday but the school has now confirmed that it has managed to “implement a level of service that will enable us to access basic systems required to operate safely.”
The failure has left the building with no fire alarm, no registration system for staff and students, no access to emergency contact details, no incoming phone systems and no access to their electronic safeguarding recording platform.
A statement on Tuesday afternoon said: “Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused by the closure and will continue to work with our supplier to ensure lessons learnt from this experience are fully embedded into our future resilience plan.”