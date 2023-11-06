Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Issues with their internet provider had forced Stanground Academy to close on Tuesday but the school has now confirmed that it has managed to “implement a level of service that will enable us to access basic systems required to operate safely.”

The failure has left the building with no fire alarm, no registration system for staff and students, no access to emergency contact details, no incoming phone systems and no access to their electronic safeguarding recording platform.

