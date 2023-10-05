Peterborough school set to benefit as Welsh international footballer to host 'inspirational athlete event'
St John’s Church School is hoping to raise £1000 to boost its budget by hosting an ‘inspirational athlete event’ with footballer Lily Woodham.
The event will be jointly hosted by the school on Riseholme and Sport for Champions on October 12.
Over the last decade, the not for profit organisation has raised £7 million for schools and over £4m for athletes.
A £1000 target has been set for the event, which will see the children take part in a sponsored fitness session and circuit with Leah, followed by an inspirational talk and Q&A session.
Of the proceeds, 60% goes directly to the school and the other 40% into the organisation’s athletes pot, to support their careers.
For more information visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/stjohnschurchschool.
Sports For Champions UK said: “All members of staff at the school champion each and every child and believe that they can, and will, achieve, learn and grow.
"Their caring Christian environment provides the conditions to really get to know the strengths of each child, to recognise and build on these, allowing our teachers to continuously find new and innovative ways to bring out the best in them.
"Their young people have been invited to join a sponsored fitness circuit led by a Lily Woodham, who will educate, enable, and empower participants with a view to inspiring them to be the champions of tomorrow.
“While we're not all athletically inclined we strongly encourage participation, all young people have talent and require inspiration to pursue their dreams - whatever they may be! After 12 years of success we have perfected our inspirational events and they are guaranteed to deliver schools and pupils!”