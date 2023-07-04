Norwood Primary School in Gunthorpe has continued to be rated as a ‘Good’ school by Ofsted after its latest inspection in May.

The school was rated good in all areas, overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The report highlighted that: “Pupils are happy at Norwood Primary School. They feel safe. They say that teachers are really kind and help them if they are stuck with their work. Pupils know they can talk to a trusted adult about any problems.

Norwood Primary School.

"Pupils enjoy using the playground equipment available to them at break and lunchtimes. Some pupils are playground monitors, helping to tidy up the equipment.

"There are a wide range of opportunities to take on responsibilities. These include sports ambassadors, prefects and eco-warriors. Such experiences help to prepare pupils to be responsible citizens.”

Commenting on the school’s staff, the report added: “Leaders have put in place an ambitious and clearly sequenced curriculum across all subjects. This ensures that pupils build their knowledge and skills year on year.

“Leaders have ensured that all subject leaders are well trained. This enables them to support teachers in delivering their subjects. Consequently, teachers are confident about the subjects they teach.

"The school has effective systems in place to identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND.) All staff working with these pupils know their needs well. They know what strategies will best support the pupils."

In order to push towards ‘Outstanding’, the report stated that staff needed to be more confident about their knowledge of the school’s new approach to managing the behaviour of pupils and “implement plans to fully embed assessment systems across all subjects.”