Councillor Jenny Farnham has served as a school governor at Ormiston Bushfield Academy for almost 40 years.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy has renamed its theatre after an inspirational school governor and parish councillor for her unwavering support throughout the years.

The newly named ‘Farnham Theatre’ at Ortongate has been named after Orton Waterville parish councillor and chair Jenny Farnham for her services to the community.

In what was revealed to her as a surprise, Jenny was received congratulations from the Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox, Cllr John Fox and Orton Waterville city councillor Julie Stevenson as well as representatives from the school.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy said: “We have renamed the OBA Theatre to ‘The Farnham Theatre’ to pay tribute to the remarkable individual who has left an indelible mark on this school, its students and the entire community.

"For almost four decades as a governor and chair of governors, Jenny Farnham has stood as a pillar of strength, dedication and unwavering support to OBA.

"Her contributions have enriched the lives of countless young people and it is with great pride and admiration that we gather here to honour her legacy.

"This tribute serves as a lasting testament to her unwavering support for the performing arts and her belief in the transformative power of creativity and self-expression.

