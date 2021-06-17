Peterborough school partially reopens after sprinkler system issue causes water damage

Stanground Academy

The damage was caused at Stanground Academy when the system inadvertently activated on Sunday (June 13) and fored the school to remain closed the following day.

At this point, it was announced that the school was likely to remain closed for the whole week.

Staff have been working hard to repair the damage since then though and it now has been announced that Year 8 and 10 pupils will be returning to school today. They will be joined by Years 7 and 9 on Friday (June 18) and Year 12 on Monday (21 June).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter to parents and carers, sent on wednesday, said: “As you are aware, we have been busy working to repair the damage to the Academy caused by the sprinkler system on Sunday and conducting regular health and safety assessments so that we can welcome our students and staff back as soon as possible.

“Staff have also been delivering lessons remotely to ensure minimal disruption to students’ education.

We thank you very much for your understanding and support throughout this situation. We are happy to say that we are able to start welcoming students back from tomorrow.

“In order to do this as quickly and safely as possible, we have to implement changes to some of the spaces until renovation work in the central portion of the building is complete. These include:

• The relocation of our reception office to the sports centre. All visitors must report to the sports centre, however we would like to remind you that we are following Covid guidance and as such we are not accepting deliveries at this time.

• The relocation of the sixth form study area to the staff room.

• The relocation of some lessons (students will be advised during registration of any changes). There will be some extra movement between lessons due to the renovation work, so we would like to remind students to do this sensibly by walking on the left and wearing a face mask in the corridors and stairwells.

“I would like to thank you again for your continued support and kind messages as we try to navigate what has been an extremely challenging year for us all.

“Notwithstanding these difficulties, I am proud to say that whilst at school, your children are progressing well and have been conducting themselves with the utmost dignity and exemplary conduct. We very much look forward to welcoming them back over the next few days.