It's almost the end of the summer term in Peterborough – with just days left until year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and gear up for packing their bags for ‘big school’.

Over the past few months, more than 100 schools across the city took part in a huge joint effort with this newspaper to capture a moment in time for a very special print memento.

The Peterborough Telegraph souvenir pull-out, which can still be purchased by contacting this newspaper, features thousands of pupils.

This newspaper will be publishing all of the school pictures, so keep an eye out for someone you might recognise.

In this photographic gallery, we feature Eyrescroft Primary School, Dogsthorpe Academy, Discovery School and Duke of Bedford School in Thorney.

If you’d like to buy a one-off photograph, taken by photographer David Lowndes, head to eastmidlandsnewspapers.newsprints.co.uk.

