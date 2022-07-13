Dogsthorpe Academy Year 6 leavers.

Peterborough School Leavers 2022: primary school year 6 classes remembered in group photographs - part two

We will be revealing 100 class pictures, which were first featured in our special print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

By Carly Roberts
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 11:52 am

It's almost the end of the summer term in Peterborough – with just days left until year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and gear up for packing their bags for ‘big school’.

Over the past few months, more than 100 schools across the city took part in a huge joint effort with this newspaper to capture a moment in time for a very special print memento.

The Peterborough Telegraph souvenir pull-out, which can still be purchased by contacting this newspaper, features thousands of pupils.

This newspaper will be publishing all of the school pictures, so keep an eye out for someone you might recognise.

In this photographic gallery, we feature Eyrescroft Primary School, Dogsthorpe Academy, Discovery School and Duke of Bedford School in Thorney.

If you’d like to buy a one-off photograph, taken by photographer David Lowndes, head to eastmidlandsnewspapers.newsprints.co.uk.

1. Discovery School year 6 leavers

Discovery School year 6 leavers

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Dogsthorpe Academy Year 6 leavers

Dogsthorpe Academy Year 6 leavers

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Discovery School

Discovery School year 6 leavers.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Discovery School

Discovery School year 6 leavers.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough TelegraphPeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 2