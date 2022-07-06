It's almost the end of the summer term in Peterborough – with just days left until year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and gear up for packing their bags for ‘big school’.

Over the past few months, more than 100 schools across the city took part in a huge joint effort with this newspaper to capture a moment in time for a very special print memento.

The Peterborough Telegraph souvenir pull-out, which can still be purchased, features thousands of pupils – and in the case of this particular photographic gallery, we’re also lucky enough to meet a school dog named Arthur.

This newspaper will be publishing all of the school pictures over the next week, so keep an eye out for someone you might recognise.

If you’d like to buy a one-off photograph, taken by photographer David Lowndes, head to eastmidlandsnewspapers.newsprints.co.uk.

1. Abbotsmede primary year 6 leavers (2) Y622 Abbotsmede primary year 6 leavers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. All Saints C of E school year 6 pupils (2) Y622 All Saints C of E school year 6 pupils. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Barnack C of E primary year 6 leavers Y622 Barnack C of E primary year 6 leavers. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales