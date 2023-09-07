Watch more videos on Shots!

Ken Stimpson Community School will change its name to the Ken Stimpson Academy after joining the Four Cs Multi-Academy Trust.

The school has joined the trust as of September 1.

Ken Stimpson Academy has said that joining a trust based in Peterborough has allowed it to “become a part of a group of schools whose focus is delivering the best outcomes for the children and families from within our city."

Damien Whales, Headteacher of Ken Stimpson Academy with Trevor French (Chair of Governors), Mike Sandeman (CEO of Four Cs MAT) and Gilmour McLaren (Chair of Trustees) at the re-naming of the school.

The school has also said that is expects to thrive in its new partnership.

Manor Drive Secondary Academy and Arthur Mellows Village College are also part of the Four Cs trust, along with primary schools Discovery Primary Academy, Fulbridge Academy, Hampton Vale Primary Academy and Manor Drive Primary Academy.

Damien Whales, who was recently appointed Headteacher, said: “The journey to bring about this partnership hasn’t been without its challenges and over the last few years there has been a huge amount of work that has occurred between the Local Authority, the Four Cs Trust and the staff/governors at KSCS.

"We are indebted to those individuals who had the vision and drive to make this partnership a reality. We are delighted to become a member of the Four Cs.

"Even though the academisation has only officially just occurred, we have been working closely with the trust for several months and have already felt the positive impact.