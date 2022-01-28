Peterborough school closed due to damaged boiler pipe

Nene Valley Primary School.

Nene Valley Primary School, on Sugar Way, will remain closed without Friday but hopes to reopen again on Monday (January 31).

The school has said that the damged pipe can only be replaced without the building being full.

Acting Headteacher Nick File, in an email to parents, said: “Unfortunately, I have to close the school on Friday on advice from Health and Safety Peterborough.

“The work on the school boiler has not been straightforward. This evening, the engineers discovered a damaged pipe, which needs replacing and can not be completed while the school is occupied.