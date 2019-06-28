Peterborough Regional College told it requires improvement by Ofsted

Peterborough Regional College continues to require improvement, according to Ofsted.

A newly released report criticises the college for the performance of its near 4,500 students and apprentices, with not enough said to be achieving their qualifications.

Inspectors said “the large majority of learners only make adequate progress”, while attendance was also deemed to be poor and further criticism was aimed at the offer of careers advice.

Ofsted had previously rated the college in Park Crescent as ‘Requires Improvement’ in May 2017. Last December it appointed a new acting principal, Rachel Nicholls, who was seconded from New College Stamford.

The college appointed a new chair, Ian Jackson, in June 2018.

And in a sign that progress is being made, Ofsted noted: “Decisive action by leaders and governors have started to have a positive impact on quality and learners’ achievement. Staff are very optimistic about the rapid changes leaders have made to ensure that more learners pass their courses.”

Further praise included the “good range of short courses to help adults gain the skills they need for work” and the fact “learners are better prepared for interviews, which helps many find employment”.

Mr Jackson said the college’s rating is “clearly not good enough,” but added: “We know we are in a very different place compared to 2017/18.”

Ms Nicholls said: “In the short time I have been here we have made very good progress in driving change and transformation at the college. It is very encouraging that Ofsted has recognised our progress.

“While it is too soon for our new measures and processes to have improved outcomes we are confident that this will be evident going forward.”